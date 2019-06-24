Victoria woman in L.A. hospital after she was run over twice

Lynn Phillips was injured during a girls’ trip to L.A. when a driver ran over her twice (GoFundMe)

A Victoria woman has been hospitalized in California after she was hit with a vehicle twice.

Lynn Phillips is an Island local who grew up in the Lake Cowichan area and now resides in Victoria.

While on a girls’ trip in Los Angeles, Phillips was struck and run over on Thursday, June 13.

“Lynn, a vibrant, lovely, generous and kind soul was recently struck and run over not only once by a car driven by a stranger but then, in the panic that ensued, backed up over a second time,” reads the GoFundMe post organized by friend Paul Ke.

From the incident Phillips suffered from collapsed lungs, multiple broken ribs, a broken collar bone, a broken arm, and internal bleeding. She has been using a ventilator to help control her breathing.

As of June 22, Phillips was dismissed from the Intensive Care Unit at the Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre, and some of her pain medications were reduced. Phillips still has chest tubes in place to assist with breathing.

The goal is to have Phillips transported to Victoria this week.

In the meantime, the GoFundMe page has raised over $45,000 in eight days, with an ultimate goal of $125,000.

“Even though Lynn has travel insurance, everyone that knows her is concerned about the invariable limitations of her coverage,” the post reads. “Also, one never considers the collateral costs that come up for loved ones that travel last minute to be at her hospital bedside to deal with both the emotional & financial trauma. Often, the costs seem insurmountable.”

