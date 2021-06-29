VIDEO: B.C. sees temperatures hot enough to cook an egg on pavement – kind of

Lytton broke a Canadian all-time record for a second day in a row as B.C. heat wave continues

On the hottest day of the year, June 28, 2021, Black Press Media tests cooking an egg on pavement in Surrey, B.C. (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)

As British Columbians sought reprieve from the scathing temperatures Monday (June 28), one B.C. city broke a national heat record – for the second time in two days.

Lytton again broke the all-time Canadian high temperature record by reaching 47.9 C, according to Environment Canada.

The day prior, the same city reached 46.6 C.

Another 55 B.C. cities broke records, some dating back to the 1880s.

The ongoing heat wave is expected to begin cooling Wednesday.

Cities that saw records broken:

Abbotsford: 42.9 C (32.4 C set in 2008)

Agassiz: 41.1 C (33.3 C set in 1895)

Bella Bella: 35.8 C (29.6 C in 2015)

Bella Coola: 32.9 C (33.2 C set in 2015)

Blue River: 38.7 C (35.9 C set in 2015)

Burns Lake: 37.2 C (30.7 C set in 2015)

Cache Creek: 45.7 C (40.6 C set in 2015)

Clearwater: 43.7 C (38.3 C set in 2015)

Clinton: 39.5 C (32.8 C set in 2015)

Comox: 36.5 C (31.2 C set in 2015)

Courtney: 36.5 C (31.2 C set in 2015)

Cranbrook: 38.4 C (36.8 C set in 2015)

Creston: 39.8 C (38.1 C set in 2015)

Dawson Creek: 38.1 C (27.8 C set in 2015)

Dease Lake: 32 C (29.5 C set in 1992)

Esquimalt: 39.8 C (30.5 C set in 1995)

Estevan Point: 30.5 C (24 C set in 1995)

Fort Nelson: 34.4 C (30.2 set in 1982)

Fort St. John:36.3 C (27.9 C set in 2015)

Gibsons: 40.1 C (29.6 C set in 2008)

Golden: 37.3 C (36 C set in 2015)

Hope: 41.4 C (34.4 C set in 1951)

Kamloops: 45.8 C (39.1 C set in 2015)

Kelowna: 42.9 C (39.5 C set in 2015)

Lillooet: 45.6 C (39.3 C set in 2015)

Lytton: 47.9 C (39.3 C set in 2015)

Mackenzie: 38.6 C (29.8 C set in 2015)

Malahat: 41.3 C (32.4 C set in 1995)

Merritt: 43.2 C (39.2 C set in 2015)

Nakusp: 37.9 C (37.3 C set in 2015)

Nelson: 38 C (37.2 C set in 2015)

Osoyoos: 42.7 C (37.7 C set in 2000)

Pemberton: 43.2 C (37.2 set in 2015)

Penticton: 42.5 C (36.4 C set in 2015)

Pitt Meadows: 41.1 C (33 C set in 1987)

Port Alberni: 42.7 C (36.5 C set in 2015)

Powell River: 38.4 C (30.6 C set in 1951)

Prince George: 38.4 C (30 C set in 1938)

Prince Rupert: 27.6 C (22.7 C set in 2015)

Princeton: 42.7 C (38 C set in 2015)

Puntzi Mountain: 39.2 C (32,9 C set in 2015)

Quesnel: 41.1 C (34.4 C set in 1896)

Sandspit: 26.2 C (21.7 C set in 1951)

Sechelt: 40.1 C (29.6 C set in 2008)

Smithers: 36.6 C (29.3 C set in 1987

Squamish: 43 C (34.3 C set in 2015)

Summerland: 40.1 C (36.1 C set in 2015)

Tatlayoko Lake: 37.8 C (33.3 C set in 2015)

Terrace: 35.4 C (30.9 C set in 2015)

Trail: 42.5 C (41.1 C set in 2015)

Vancouver: 31.7 C (27,5 C set in 1995)

Vernon: 42.3 C (39.3 C set in 2015)

Victoria: 39.4 C (30.5 C set in 1995)

Whistler: 41.1 C (35.6 C set in 2015)

White Rock: 38.5 C (29 C set in 2008)

Williams Lake: 38.6 C (31.6 C set in 2015)

Yoho National Park: 34.9 C (31.3 C set in 2015)

