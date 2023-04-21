The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: B.C. trades students compete in Skills Canada competitions in Abbotsford

Annual event brings hundreds of students together for competitions, hands-on learning and more

Students came from all over the province this week to compete in the annual Skills Canada provincials in Abbotsford.

The event brings a wide range of tradespeople together at Tradex. While the event is mostly a competition for high school and post-secondary students, it’s also a chance for businesses, trades organizations, and training and education providers to connect with potential students and employees.

It’s also a chance for students of all ages to try out different types of trades, with hands-on booths set up throughout the building.

Younger students were able to compete in competitions that had them building things like spaghetti bridges or a wind turbine, or competing against each other with mini sumo robots.

Competitions included several types of animation, aerospace technology, aesthetics, architectural and mechanical CAD, automation, automotive service, painting and collision repair, baking and culinary arts, cabinetmaking, carpentry, CNC machining, electronics and electrical wiring, fashion, graphic design, hair styling, heavy vehicle technology, mechanic millwright, landscaping, masonry, IT, mechatronics, photography, plumbing, robotics and more.

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Educationskilled tradesvideo

 

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

The Provincial Skills Canada competition was held April 19 in Abbotsford at the Tradex. (Jessica Peters/Abbotsford News)

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Federal public-service strike lands in middle of political battle for working class

Just Posted

Prince Rupert Port Authority CEO Shaun Stevenson speaks to reporters on Friday, April 21, 2023, at the port for a green expansion announcement with the provincial government. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)
B.C. expands green expansion initiative to Prince Rupert port

The new Hampton Lumber sawmill in Fort St. James. (Hampton Lumber Facebook photo)
New Fort St. James mill rolls out first load of lumber

On April 14, the Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opened its doors. Club Manager Germain Francoeur says this year’s calendar is packed with events and its off to a normal, but strong start. (Viktor Elias/Terrace Standard)
Skeena Valley Golf & Country Club in Thornhill opens for season with busy schedule

Left: The aftermath of a rock truck driving through town, including through the Chandler Park soccer fields. (Marisca Bakker)
Smithers man charged following rampage in rock truck

Pop-up banner image