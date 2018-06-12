VIDEO: Dozens rally outside presumed B.C. home of repeat sex offender

James Conway moved to Chilliwack in 2017, but neighbours say they recently learned of his address

At its peak, more than a dozen protesters gathered outside the Chilliwack home believed to be housing repeated sex offender James Conway Monday.

Conway has been in Chilliwack at an undisclosed location for almost a year.

Undisclosed, that is, until neighbours spotted the 43-year-old wearing an electronic ankle monitor in their Eastern Hillsides neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Chilliwack Mayor and neighbours protest high-risk sex offender in town

He is apparently under 24-hour-supervision, and while B.C. Corrections will not confirm Conway is living in the house where neigbhours spotted him, that house is owned by the government of B.C., according to a City of Chilliwack spokesperson.

With a file from Paul Henderson.

 

Most Read