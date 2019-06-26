VIDEO: Driver doing laps in busy Vancouver intersections nets charges

Toyota Camry spotted doing laps in intersection, driving towards pedestrians

A Surrey man is facing dangerous driving charges after allegedly driving recklessly through downtown Vancouver Tuesday night.

Just before 10 p.m., officers responded to several 911 calls about a grey Toyota Camry driving towards pedestrians at a bus stop near West Georgia Street and Granville Street before driving towards oncoming traffic, police said in a news release Wednesday.

A witness followed the vehicle, providing updates to 911 dispatchers. Officers were able to find the Camry a short time later on Main Street near National Avenue where they used their police vehicles to box the driver in.

A video posted to Facebook Tuesday evening of a vehicle that fits the description provided by police shows a driver doing laps at an intersection near Main Street and Hastings Street.

At one point in the two-minute clip, uploaded by Jonathan Dillon, pedestrians can be seen throwing what appears to be garbage at the car as nearby drivers honk their horns.

Harpreet Gill, 37, has been charged with dangerous driving and faces the possibility of additional impaired driving charges.

Police say that no one was hurt in the incident and that all vehicles involved had little to no damage. Gill remains in custody.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Child killed after being hit in driveway on Vancouver Island
Next story
Canada adds right-wing extremist groups to terrorist list for first time

Just Posted

Stumpage costs to increase on July 1

MLA John Rustad speaks about the issues faced by the B.C. forest industry

B.C. oil tanker ban squeaks through final vote in Senate

Bill C-48 bars oil tankers from loading at ports on B.C’s north coast

Smithers man receives two-year sentence for fatal car crash

Over a year after a fatal crash, a Smithers man has been sentenced to two years plus a day in jail.

Fraser Lake business offers equine therapy to deal with life stressors

The idea is to have diverse businesses that provide more options to residents and tourists says Kim Watt-Senner

VIDEO: Clip of driver speeding past B.C. school bus alarms MLA

Laurie Throness of Chilliwack-Kent says he will lobby for better safety measures

Former Canucks goalie Roberto Luongo to retire

‘Bobby Lou’ calls it a career after 19 NHL seasons

Man charged in crash that killed B.C. pregnant woman

Frank Tessman charged for 2018 Highway 1 accident where Kelowna elementary school teacher died

Province unveils 10-year plan to boost mental health, addiction recovery services

The plan, called A Pathway to Hope, focuses on early-intervention services that are seeing high demand

PHOTO: Image of drowned father, daughter at U.S. border underlines migrants’ perils

Warning: This story contains graphic images

Rock slide in B.C. river may hinder salmon passage

DFO says it is aware that the slide occurred in a narrow portion of the Fraser River

Four-hour tarmac delay violates charter rights of Canadians with a disability: lawsuit

Bob Brown says new rules reduce the distance he can travel by air without putting his health at risk

Fate of accused in Canadian couple’s 1987 killings in jury’s hands

William Talbott’s lawyer says DNA doesn’t prove murder

Eating sandwiches, putting on makeup behind the wheel could land you a fine

RCMP say if you cause an accident while eating you could be penalized

Most Read