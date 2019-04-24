Screengrab from surveillance video showing an SUV as it collides with parked vehicles at Coastline Mazda in Campbell River on the evening of April 22, 2019.

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Police believe that alcohol was a factor in a hit-and-run that involved an SUV bashing into several parked vehicles at a North Island dealership on Monday evening.

Staff Sergeant Troy Beauregard of the Campbell River RCMP said the driver turned herself in on Tuesday evening.

“A female resident of Campbell River admitted to their involvement in the incident,” he said, adding that police have recovered the vehicle.

Police aren’t releasing the name of the suspect until she appears in court. The RCMP are recommending unspecified charges.

Asked what led to the incident, he said, “We believe that alcohol was involved.”

READ MORE: Campbell River RCMP say alcohol and speed may be factors in downtown collision

READ MORE: Driver lost consciousness before crash that caused gas leak in Campbell River

READ MORE: Woman, 23, critically injured in Island Highway crash near Nanaimo

READ MORE: Driver charged after SUV smashes into building in Campbell River

Coastline Mazda released surveillance footage of the hit-and-run on Tuesday, offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the conviction of whoever was responsible for the slow-motion demolition derby.

The video had been shared 678 times on Facebook by Wednesday afternoon.

It shows a gold-coloured SUV as it sideswipes a parked car before veering away. Moments later, it hits another one.

The video only shows part of the action, said Allen Duns, general manager at the dealership.

“The vehicle drove onto the lot first, up the hill, hit one car by the service department… when it went to turn around, it ran into two cars in the wash bay, and then when it was leaving the dealership, it hit two vehicles that you saw it kind of sideswipe,” he said.

He described the vehicle as a gold Ford Explorer, dating from between 2002 and 2005, and requested that anyone with information contact the dealership or police.

The incident took place on Monday evening around 7:30 p.m. When Duns came into work the next day, he was upset and puzzled to see damage, which he estimated at “somewhere in the $15,000 range.”

“I was trying to figure out, was it maybe an unhappy customer? Was it somebody that was drinking and driving?”

The video didn’t clear things up, he said, noting that it appeared deliberate because of the several consecutive hits.

“It seems really weird,” he said.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Haida youth travels to New York for UN forum on Indigenous issues
Next story
Canada, international allies butt heads over focus on white supremacism

Just Posted

Nisga’a leader named UNBC chancellor

Dr. Joseph Arthur Gosnell is the first Indigenous leader to assume the role

Fire forces 36 people at Vanderhoof care home to evacuate

No one was hurt after the fire at Stuart Nechako Manor

Repen: FOI data proves Telkwans being ripped off by ICBC

Former Telkwa mayor received a response from ICBC and says the results don’t look good for residents

Fires still burning near Telegraph Creek

BC Wildfire Service assures residents of a proactive plan heading into wildfire season

Northwest entrepreneurs pitch their plans for cash prizes

ThriveNorth announces 12 finalists in this year’s business challenge

VIDEO: ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from B.C. pig farm, SPCA says

PETA released video Wednesday showing dead and injured piglets next to nursing piglets

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Haida youth travels to New York for UN forum on Indigenous issues

Haana Edensaw presented her speech in Xaad Kil, Masset dialect of the Haida language

Female real estate agents warned of suspicious man in Metro Vancouver

The man requests to see homes alone with the female agent, police say

Can you put your phone down for Mother’s Day?

#DiningMode campaign encourages people to leave the phone alone while eating

Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Premier John Horgan blames refiners, not taxes

SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The kittens were found suffering from hypothermia and dehydration

Judge rejects hunter’s bid to get back a sheep shot in northern B.C.

Despite expert testimony, judgement says ram probably underage

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

Most Read