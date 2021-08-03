Firefighters attack the flames after a collision on Highway 1 in west Kamloops on Aug. 2, 2021, led to a fire and explosions. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

Firefighters attack the flames after a collision on Highway 1 in west Kamloops on Aug. 2, 2021, led to a fire and explosions. (Dave Eagles/Kamloops This Week)

VIDEO: Explosions rock Kamloops after semi-truck catches fire on Highway 1

Kamloops Fire Rescue said the driver of the burning truck was taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

  • Aug. 3, 2021 12:15 p.m.
  • News

Kamloops This Week

Kamloops firefighters, paramedics and police were quick to respond to the scene of an accident that led to a semi-truck fire and explosion on Monday evening (Aug. 2).

The collision occurred in the westbound lanes of Highway 1 across from Costco, just east of the Copperhead Drive exit, at just before 6 p.m.

The semi’s cab was engulfed in flames, after which explosions rocked the area.

Kamloops Fire Rescue told KTW that the driver of the burning truck was taken to Royal Inland Hospital with undetermined injuries.

The fire department said the incident involved two tractor-trailers, both of which can be seen in the video attached to this story.

The investigation into what happened continues.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Kamloops

Previous story
Surrey RCMP probe garbage-throwing ‘racism’ confrontation at Aspen Park in Newton
Next story
UPDATE: Officer dead, suspect killed in violence outside Pentagon

Just Posted

A new addition has been added to a salmon hatchery being operated by Nak’azdli Whut’en First Nation. (Pete Erickson photo)
Salmon hatchery program opens at Nak’azdli

Dr. Penny Ballem, leader of B.C.’s COVID-19 vaccine program, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix promote new website with walk-in clinics around the province, at the cabinet offices in Vancouver, July 26, 2021. (B.C. government)
Northerners ask COVID-19 questions at virtual town hall

An Earthquakes Canada map image shows the pink dot location of a 4.6 magnitude earthquake on the North Coast of BC felt in Prince Rupert and Kitimat on July 28. The yellow dots indicate earthquakes in the last 30 days. (image: Earthquakes Canada)
Anxious hours for Kitamaat Village residents after powerful Alaska earthquake felt in B.C.

An area restriction order for the vicinity of the Cutoff Creek wildfire will remain in place until Sept 30, 2021, or until it is rescinded. (BC Wildfire Service image)
BC Wildfire Service issues new area restriction order for Cutoff Creek fire north of Big Bend Arm