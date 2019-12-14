VIDEO: Fire destroys Big White Ski Resort chalet

Social media eulogies peg the property, nicknamed “The Pharamacy,” as both loved and hated

There were no injuries in a late night blaze that tore through a Big White chalet early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the fire started around 2 a.m. at a home on Porcupine Drive on the resort.

Several posts on social media show the fire ripping through the property, nicknamed the “A-Frame” or “The Pharmacy.”

Big White senior vice president Michael J. Ballingall said the property was built in the 70s and it was under renovations so no one was living in it.

“Big White fire crew were there and put it out,” Ballingall said.

“It certainly lit up the night sky, but no other residents were affected by the fire”

Ballingall said the Big White fire crews were quick to protect the surrounding residences.

The A-Frame picked up various eulogies on social media as the residence was both loved and avoided for its popularity.

“Say bye to the famous pharmacy,” said one Big White local.

“So many memories up in smoke,” said another.

(Video: Jay Dowhaniuk)