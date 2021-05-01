VIDEO: Grouse grizzlies awake from months-long hibernation to signs of spring

After months in hibernation, Grouse Mountain’s resident grizzly bears have awakened to signs of spring.
Emerging through a tall bed of snow Thursday, Grinder and Coola clawed their way out into the new season, later chewing on grass and rolling in the snow.
The bears first burrowed in a den at the Grouse Mountain Refuge for Endangered Wildlife on November 10. The pair stayed there for their longest winter dormancy since their 2001 arrival – 170 days.
In the wild, bears will hibernate anywhere from a few weeks to six months, depending on snow conditions.
A live stream of the bears’ progress can be followed on the Mountain’s website.
sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.