VIDEO: Kamloops RCMP officer draws taser, gun on woman at city hall

A video circulating on Facebook captured a Kamloops RCMP officer drawing his gun on a woman and her dog in front of city hall.

The post was made by Twister Love on July 31 and includes two videos involving an officer with the name tag D. Tucker.

The first video is only eight seconds long and shows the officer walk up to the person holding the camera and demanding twice the person move out of his way, before the camera appears to be hit and the recording stops.

The second and longer video shows a man handcuffed on the ground in the Kamloops City Hall parking lot.

Tucker then walks to a woman and her dog with his taser pointed at them and says she is under arrest for obstruction. The taser was put away , but after a bark from the large breed dog the officer drew his pistol.

The woman appears to hand the dog off to the individual recording the interaction. The officer then swings the woman to the ground, dropping the handcuffs. He is seen dragging her across the grass to retreive the cuffs before detaining the woman.

What happened leading up the start of the recording is not yet known.

Black Press has reached out to the original poster of the video and the Kamloops RCMP for comment.

