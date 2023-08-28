Planned ignition work on the McDougall Creek wildfire, near West Kelowna. (BC Wildfire Service)

Planned ignition work on the McDougall Creek wildfire, near West Kelowna. (BC Wildfire Service)

VIDEO: McDougall Creek wildfire continues to grow in West Kelowna

Protecting properties continues to be a priority for fire crews on Aug. 28

Fighting the still out-of-control McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna has been a challenge for crews on the front lines.

A lack of visibility due to heavy smoke has been an ongoing issue, and over the past weeks, firefighters have been forced to pull back to safe locations intermittently as a result of dangerous conditions.

Despite the massive effort, and due to the explosive nature of the fire and its rapid growth, approximately 189 properties have been damaged. The number of structures damaged remains unknown as multiple buildings may be located on a single property.

Ten days after the wildfire entered the city, West Kelowna’s Fire Department is returning to normal day-to-day operations, and maintaining increased visibility in the city, and supporting the continued firefighting operations where necessary.

Several properties in West Kelowna and Regional District Central Okanagan Electoral Area West remain under an evacuation order.

Those properties, and others on evacuation alert, can be viewed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Centre Operations (EOC) website.

The EOC will hold a regional wildfire update today at 10 a.m.

The McDougall Creek wildfire is part of the Grouse Complex wildfire which includes the Walroy Lake wildfire in north Kelowna and the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

People with property inside of evacuation zones are now able to check to see the status of their homes.

The tool only applies to residents who had a property placed on evacuation order. It can be accessed on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website.

READ MORE: Group helps Okanagan wildfire victims sift through rubble

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

B.C. Wildfires 2023City of West KelownaKelownaLake CountryOkanagan

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
No change seen in Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country
Next story
Firefighters battle many challenges tied to deadly wilderness blazes

Just Posted

An area restriction is in effect for Whitefish Lake Wildfire. (Black Press Media file photo)
Area Restriction is in effect for Whitefish Lake Wildfire

The Subaru Ironman 70.3 Victoria is taking place on May 29 in Greater Victoria with much of the cycling course on the Saanich Peninsula. (Black Press Media file photo)
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

John Rustad, who has represented the riding of Nechako Lakes, since 2009 and first joined the provincial legislature in 2005, announced Thursday he is joining Conservative Party of B.C.
Citizens protecting their homes from fires should not be treated like criminals: MLA Rustad

Coast Mountain College nursing student Brylee Dos Santos with a patient simulation manikin providing the opportunity for hands-on training. (Coast Mountain College photo)
Coast Mountain College offers $1,500 bursary to address nursing shortage