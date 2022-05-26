Fire engulfed at least four vehicles at Aberdeen Mall on May 25, 2022. (Dave Eagles/KTW)

VIDEO: Multiple vehicles catch fire at Kamloops mall

Blaze began in cargo-laden truck outside Aberdeen Mall May 25

  • May. 26, 2022 9:30 a.m.
  • News

–– Kamloops This Week

Firefighters were called to Aberdeen Mall on Wednesday afternoon (May 25) for a report of a Dodge Ram pickup truck fully engulfed in flames.

When they arrived, they found at least three other vehicles also on fire and got to work dousing the flames. The truck had cargo tied down in the bed of the vehicle.

The blaze was near the mall’s main entrance, in front of Chatters Hair Salon, at the Hillside Way (east) entrance.

There has been no word so far on a cause or if there were any injuries.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Previous story
Former B.C. legislature clerk to be sentenced July 4 for $1,900 in misspending
Next story
Scammers taking advantage of baby formula shortages, Better Business Bureau warns

Just Posted

Frank Sapach and his dog Samantha stop in Terrace on their way to Prince George. (Binny Paul/Terrace Standard)
A man and his dog are travelling across Canada to raise awareness for abused, elderly people

Vanderhoof International Airshow Society is warning the public about an ongoing scam.
Don’t fall for it: Scam alert at Vanderhoof Air Show

The Village of Queen Charlotte offices. (Haida Gwaii Observer file photo)
Village of Queen Charlotte votes to restore ancestral Haida name

The Ruby Princess docked at the Prince Rupert Cruise Ship Terminal on May 17. (Melissa Ash/The Northern View)
First cruise ship in two years docks in Prince Rupert