VIDEO: RCMP ‘haven’t lost hope’ in 1990 missing person case, think Hope could hold answers

Police hope a new appeal may help jog someone’s memory and lead to a break in the case

Alim Feasal Hasan, who was reported missing to Burnaby RCMP 32 years ago, on April 12, 1990. Burnaby RCMP Missing Persons Unit is appealing to the public for new information, including past witnesses of potential sightings. (Burnaby RCMP issued photo)

Where is Alim Feasal Hasan?

Burnaby RCMP is looking for new information this week for the missing person case that dates back to April 12, 1990.

The 25-year-old was reported missing that day, 32 years ago. They are specifically interested in people who were living in Hope at the time, as that’s where one of the only clues to his disappearance was found.

Hasan, who lived in Alberta, had been visiting family in Burnaby prior to his disappearance. On March 21, 1990, he was supposed to have boarded a Greyhound Bus departing from Vancouver, with plans to travel home to Edmonton.

But Hasan never arrived at his destination, and his family reported him missing. It is not known if he ever boarded the bus as planned.

Hasan would now be 57 years old.

Burnaby RCMP’s Missing Persons Unit has kept the investigation open all these years.

“Today our investigators are appealing to the public in hopes that someone with information may come forward to police,” said Cpl. Mike Kalanj with Burnaby RCMP. “We believe there may be people out there with information that could lead to some answers in this case and for Alim Hasan’s family. It’s hoped this appeal may help jog someone’s memory and lead to a break in the case.”

They do have one clue. Some of Hasan’s belongings were found in Hope in April 1990, about two weeks after he was last seen.

A brown suitcase, later determined to be Hasan’s, was left outside the Hope RCMP detachment. The suitcase contained clothing, identification, and other personal belongings.

It’s believed the suitcase had been left at the detachment around April 6, 1990 but it is not known who dropped the suitcase off, or whether Hasan had actually been in the area himself.

Then on May 3, 1990 there was an unconfirmed sighting from someone who believed they spotted Hasan hitchhiking on Highway 97 near Kelowna.

The witness had seen an article in a newspaper about Hasan’s disappearance, but despite repeated efforts investigators were not able to find or speak with the witness after their initial call to police.

If that witness sees this, we would urge them to call Burnaby RCMP. That person may have valuable information that could help further this investigation, even though 32 years has passed since that phone call was made, Kalanj said.

The sighting reported to police remains unconfirmed.

When he was last seen by family he was wearing a red and black mackinaw style jacket. He may have also been carrying a sports bag. Hasan may have appeared disoriented and confused if he did not have access to his regular medication. He had a history of mental illness, according to police files.

Anyone with information on Alim Feasal Hasan is asked to call Burnaby RCMP at 604-646-9999 and to quote file number 1990-19972 or ask to speak to the Missing Persons Unit.

