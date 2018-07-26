Warren Henderson photo

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

Intense orange flames shooting out of a burning SUV at a busy parking lot in the Okanagan. Those images were captured yesterday on video at Orchard Mall in Kelowna.

According to the Kelowna Capital News, a woman visiting from Alberta was driving her Acura SUV when she noticed smoke coming from the cooling ducts in her car and pulled into the parking lot near Valley First Credit Union.

The driver was able to safely exit her vehicle before the fire began. The woman, who did not want to be identified, said within a couple of minutes her SUV burst into flames.

The car parked next to her was scorched as well.

Kelowna Fire Chief Rob Skeldon said the cause is unknown and an investigation will be conducted.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Warren Henderson photo

Warren Henderson photo

Previous story
City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp
Next story
UPDATED: Sexual assault charges laid against B.C. care worker

Just Posted

Fort St. James tourist attraction still going strong

“World Class Chicken Racing” remains popular

B.C.’s new Emerging Economy Task Force has launched

A new task force focused on supporting the economic future of British… Continue reading

New agreements will ensure quality cannabis for B.C.

Those eagerly anticipating the legalization of non-medical cannabis on Oct. 17 will… Continue reading

Public infrastructure opportunities slated for B.C. communities

Fort St. James locals may benefit from future projects

New childcare spaces announced to help B.C. families

With thousands of families across the province struggling with the shortage of… Continue reading

Perry Bellegarde re-elected as chief of Assembly of First Nations

Bellegarde won 328 of the 522 votes in a second ballot

Almost 50 people held in cells during Quesnel’s annual summer festival

Billy Barker Days is one of Northern B.C.’s largest festivals, and local RCMP were kept on their toes

City to go to court to remove pipeline protest camp

City of Burnaby says demonstrators at Camp Cloud do not want to negotiate

Facebook faces day of reckoning on Wall Street

Shares plunged more than 19 per cent before trading, equating to about $17 billion in net worth

Alberta firefighters brought in to assist B.C. fire fight

The BC Wildfire Service has enlisted the help of more than a dozen Alberta firefighters.

VIDEO: SUV bursts into flames in B.C. mall parking lot

No one was injured during the incident in Kelowna, but an adjacent car was also scorched

Actor Seth Rogen to ‘guest voice’ on Lower Mainland transit system

Vancouver-born actor says he still takes public transit when visiting the city

B.C., U.S. negotiators want big changes to Columbia River Treaty

Flood control deal expires in 2024, value of electricity falling

BC Ferries opens bidding process for five new vessels

Construction of new passenger ships open to local, provincial and national shipyards

Most Read