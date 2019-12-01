A Bonny’s Taxi is shown in a dash cam video as it uses the bike lane to drive over the Cambie Street Bridge in Vancouver on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019. (sn1p3r847/YouTube)

VIDEO: Taxi cruises in bike lane as it drives over Vancouver bridge

The taxi appears to be driving southbound over the Cambie Street Bridge

A video showing a taxi driving in a bike lane over a Vancouver bridge has gone viral after being posted to social media.

The dash cam video, initially posted to YouTube Friday, appears to show a Bonny’s Taxi driving over the Cambie Street Bridge in a separated bike lane.

The taxi, which appears to be going slower than normal bridge traffic, continues without stopping for as long as the video plays.

The driver and passenger in the recording vehicle appear shocked and wonder what the taxi is going to do when it gets to the south end of the bridge, where the bike lane narrows.

Bonny’s Taxi has not yet returned a request for comment.

Note: Viewers should note there is some swearing near the end of the video.

READ MORE: Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

READ MORE: B.C. sets rules for ride hailing, same minimum fee as taxis

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Just Posted

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

Judge reserves sentencing decision in Luke Strimbold sex assault case

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

Environment Canada issues alert for ‘cold and blustery weather’ this week

Temperatures in the -15 C to -25 C range expected through to the end of the week

UNBC offers credit, other options as faculty strike continues

Value of the credit will depend on the length of the strike, school says

Man awaiting sentencing for attempted murder dies after being struck by vehicle in Fraser Lake

Ron Fowler is still scheduled for sentencing Nov. 29 according to B.C. prosecution service

B.C. woman describes state-of-the-art Parkinson’s treatment as ‘miraculous’

After a long wait for Deep Brain Stimulation procedure, excruciating symptoms are disappearing

Ottawa cites salmon species extinction risk in call for input on slide response

Ottawa is prepared to spend between $10 million and $30 million on the project

B.C. forest industry facing uncertain future as mills close across province

Finance Ministry budget numbers show forest revenues are down 11 per cent so far this year

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Man’s body found wrapped in rug near Kamloops dumpster; RCMP investigating

Investigators working to determine timeline leading to man’s death

Search suspended for missing Lower Mainland man with dementia last seen Thursday

Maple Ridge man who suffers from dementia missing in rural area

Scheer cautions against internal fighting in speech in Conservative heartland

Scheer’s speech Alberta received a warm, but by no means raucous, reception

Most Read