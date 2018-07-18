Communities throughout British Columbia that have been partial to flood risks in the past are reportedly receiving approximately $9.5 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding. (Black Press files)

Vulnerable B.C. communities receive funds for structural flood mitigation

Communities throughout British Columbia that have been partial to flood risks in the past are reportedly receiving approximately $9.5 million in provincial emergency preparedness funding.

Per a news release issued by the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General, in collaboration with Emergency Management BC, the funding is being made available for structural flood mitigation, such as pump stations and dikes.

The Union of British Columbia Municipalities (UBCM) has released the funding for the structural flood mitigation component of the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

This funding is part of a $33.5 million plan which was designed to help communities prepare for — and potentially respond to — natural disasters across the province.

“When we released the first round of funding, I talked about how critically important these programs are to assist our most vulnerable communities,” said Mike Farnworth, the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General. “The flooding we continued to see in the province this year shows this funding is more vital than ever to make sure communities are prepared.”

Jennifer Rice, the Parliamentary Secretary for Emergency Preparedness echoes Farnworth’s statement.

“Emergency preparedness is everyone’s job, and with this funding, we can help communities become more resilient,” said Rice. “It’s just one more way we’re helping communities lessen the impacts of emergencies and disasters.”

There are three major areas in which the funding is focused on, with the first being dedicated to non-structural flood mitigation. This includes community risk assessments, flood mapping and also involves planning for flood mitigation.

Furthermore, the funding also focuses on emergency social services, including developing the kinds of registration systems, protocols and procedures to streamline the delivery of social services to affected communities.

Finally, the funding provides both emergency operation centre equipment and additional supplies, such as cots, blankets and emergency social services volunteer training.

Future funding, which is expected to come in 2019, reportedly will focus on the planning of evacuation routes, mapping and building routes out of communities that only have one major road in and out of town.

Previous story
Man hit over the head with a hatchet released from hospital
Next story
VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Just Posted

College of New Caledonia announces early childhood educator training

Fort St. James student may benefit from the program expansion

Vulnerable B.C. communities receive funds for structural flood mitigation

Communities throughout British Columbia that have been partial to flood risks in… Continue reading

B.C. students to benefit from internship investment

As someone who has ample experience going through the often tedious process… Continue reading

BC Coroners Service urges public to drive with care

With summer officially here and upcoming road-trips with family or friends looking… Continue reading

Highlights and winners from the Binche Fishing Derby

The third annual event was a massive succes

VIDEO: Trudeau shuffles familiar faces, adds new ones to expanded cabinet

Justin Trudeau shuffles his front bench Wednesday to install the roster of ministers that will be entrusted with leading the Liberal team into next year’s election.

One year later: Still no suspects in killing of 13-year-old B.C. girl

Marrisa Shen was killed in Burnaby’s Central Park on July 18, 2017

BC Games opening ceremonies promise to be magical

Features Shane Koyczan and his band, Asani, parade of athletes, and lots more

VIDEO: Toronto Raptors send DeMar DeRozan to Spurs in colossal NBA trade

Toronto also sent Jakob Poeltl and 2019 first-round pick, gets Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green

Traffic to Vancouver Island to be heavy for BC Summer Games, BC Ferries warns travellers

Advises travellers to plan ahead

More lightning forecast as storm sparks 38 new wildfires in B.C.

22 new fires in are burning in the Kamloops Fire Centre according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Banff’s bathroom bears returned to the park after 15 months of rehab in Ontario

Black bears, now yearlings, were sent to the Aspen Valley Wildlife Sanctuary in Ontario last April

‘Recovery high schools,’ per diems urged to better manage addiction in B.C.

BC Centre for Substance Use says focus needs to shift to from overdose prevention to long-term care

Man hit over the head with a hatchet released from hospital

Prince Rupert RCMP have been in a standoff with a violent suspect since the early morning

Most Read