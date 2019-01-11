Rourke Desmanche, 29, was convicted of killing his 10-week-old baby in Ontario in 2010. He was out on parole in Chilliwack and is wanted by Corrections Canada for an alleged violation of that parole. (CrimeStoppers)

Wanted man who killed his 10-week-old baby last seen in Lower Mainland

Convicted of manslaughter for shaking death of his son, Rourke Desmanche was on parole

An Ontario man convicted of killing his 10-week-old baby boy is wanted and was last seen in Chilliwack.

Rourke Desmanche, 29, was convicted in February 2013 of manslaughter for shaking to death his baby named Kurious George Rose-Desmanche.

Desmanche was out on parole being supervised in Chilliwack when he is alleged to have breached that parole. He is now wanted by Corrections Canada.

He is 6’4” weighs 210 pounds and has tattoos on his face and neck.

The London Free Press reported that after shaking the child on Aug. 2, 2010 the baby went limp and grey. Desmanche then ran to a neighbour’s to call for help then he took off.

He was described as a “gang banger and a drug dealer” in a 2014 article about his sentence of 10 years in jail.

At the time of the baby’s death, Desmanche was not even supposed to be near the home of the baby’s mother, Tiffany Rose.

Suffering from catastrophic brain injuries, little Kurious George was taken off life support on Aug. 27, 2010, and Desmanche was later arrested in Saskatchewan.

He launched an unsuccessful appeal of his conviction in 2014 but he did get some time shaved off his sentence. He had served three years in pre-trial custody prior to his 2013 sentence.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Rourke Desmanche or has any information about him can report anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

• RELATED: Investigation into death of baby girl continues

• RELATED: Newborn found in B.C. dumpster dies in hospital

@PeeJayAitch
paul.henderson@theprogress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. federal workers get $0 pay stubs as shutdown drags on
Next story
Victims sought after suspected voyeur arrested at UBC

Just Posted

‘Tripod’ delays access to Unist’ot’en camp

Social media rumours of cultural significance quashed, meaning police “exclusion zones” should end.

Hereditary chiefs negotiate injunction agreement

Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs abide by interim injunction, but gate stays up. Still opposed.

College of New Caledonia wants public’s input on budget

A public consultation will be held Feb. 1 at 4 p.m. at Vanderhoof Campus

Column: Come together for the Wet’suwet’en people

Former elected chief and CEO of First Nations LNG Alliance hopes for peace amongst Wet’suwet’en.

Editorial: see the light

Winter driving can be safer for everyone if we simply turn on head and tail lights

Foreign affairs minister welcomes ‘brave new Canadian’ as Saudi teen lands in Toronto

Rahaf Mohammed Alqunun was fleeing abusive family in Saudi Arabia

B.C. VIEWS: Tracking propaganda around B.C.’s latest pipeline protest

‘Military invasion’ claims fly around the world in seconds

Trump says he has ‘no idea’ if deal can be made with Pelosi

U.S. government shut down has broken all records

UK PM May: Rejecting Brexit would be catastrophic

Theresa May has urged Parliament to support her little-loved EU divorce deal

Pot producers face pushback over odour, smell in Canadian farming town

There are now six licensed marijuana production operations in the community of 17,500 people

Tiny coffeeshops help owners save on rent in high-cost Vancouver, Toronto

Three of the four most expensive main streets in Canada are in Toronto and Vancouver, a report says

Conservationists want protection on ‘Canada’s most magnificent’ old-growth forest

The forest is in the San Juan River Valley near Port Renfrew on southern Vancouver Island

Boy, 6, killed after truck hits snowplow on side of Alberta highway

Police say it happened on Highway 16 near Edson, between Edmonton and Jasper National Park.

Mannequin heads in dumpster give B.C. cop a fright

Delta officer finds a number of mannequin heads in the dumpster, with more in a trash bag

Most Read