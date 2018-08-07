WATCH: Punches are thrown inside B.C. nail salon over price dispute

Both sides say the other is at fault for physical altercation inside Chilliwack’s HD Nails

A video recorded inside a Chilliwack nail salon shows the unhappy altercation between several employees and a female customer in her 20s.

The above video, which was filmed by an employee of HD Nails—where the incident occurred—was originally posted by the salon, but it was soon pulled after quickly going viral.

But not before members of the community used their phones to perform a screen record, thus saving the video from deletion.

In it, Ashley Deshaies can be seen batting away five different employees and heard screaming, “Don’t f—-ing touch me!” as she tries to get out of the salon.

And although the start of the blowup wasn’t caught on film, the video shows Deshaies yelling at the technician, “When I asked you to fix my nails, you would not fix my nails. They’re all different lengths, you guys didn’t even finish my toes. It looks horrible.”

Saying she’d have to pay another salon to fix her nails, Deshaies offered 50 per cent of the cost, but refused to pay the price in full.

After arriving on the scene, Deshaies’ step-father and his friend begin filming the altercation from the outside while on the phone with 911.

“I will break this window down,” Bernard Besier can be heard saying. “(The cop) better be here in ten seconds.”

As the videos spread on social media, so did the commentary, which attempted to decide who was at fault based on the court of public opinion.

However, when the RCMP showed up, nobody was arrested, and Deshaies was ordered to pay a portion of her bill.

Health complications leave B.C. man off donor list, needs 'living transplant'

Geoff Dunsire of Maple Ridge has been going to dialysis for five years and wants a normal life back

