Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., on April 21, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Logs are piled up at West Fraser Timber in Quesnel, B.C., on April 21, 2009. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

West Fraser temporarily adopts three day work week at B.C. lumber mills

Industry pressed with significant inventory challenges

West Fraser is temporarily rolling back its operating schedule at lumber mills across B.C., impacting more than 700 employees.

The forestry company confirmed the reduced operating hours in an email to Black Press Media on Tuesday, March 1.

“The transportation crisis in Western Canada that started with flooding in the Lower Mainland last fall has left our industry with significant inventory challenges,” stated West Fraser corporate spokesperson Joyce Wagenaar.

“To manage our inventories West Fraser is temporarily moving from a five to three-day operating schedule for our B.C. lumber mills and working to minimize the impact on these employees.”

Read More: Canfor permanently reducing production capacity at Plateau sawmill in Vanderhoof

Of the approximate 740 employees impacted, 110 are in Williams Lake and 150 in Quesnel.

West Fraser announced a reduction in November of 2021 due to catastrophic rainfall and flooding in southern B.C. that damaged multiple highways, killed livestock and forced thousands of people from their homes.

“We continue to assess the situation and look forward to moving back to our regular operating schedule as soon as we are able,” Wagenaar said.

Black Press Media has reached out to locally elected officials and the Ministry of Forests, Lands, Natural Resource Operations and Rural Development for further comment.

Read More: Cariboo Pulp and Paper to shut down due to transportation issues

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: rebecca.dyok@quesnelobserver.com


Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

forestry

Previous story
‘Glaring and egregious’: Closing arguments underway in B.C. clerk case

Just Posted

During the week students in Prince George, Vanderhoof, Mackenzie, Fort. St. James and Burns Lake can earn free industry certifications. (Photo courtesy CNC)
Coastal GasLink Safety Week brings skills training to College of New Caledonia

Tess and Jordan are Research and Outreach Technicians at the Nechako White Sturgeon Conservation Center in Vanderhoof, BC.
Rio Tinto ups investment in northern B.C.

Rick Fuerst, one of the organizers of a rally in Smithers Nov. 18 to raise awareness of potential impacts of old-growth logging deferrals, talks to media following the event. (Thom Barker photo)
B.C. budget includes $185 million to mitigate impact of old-growth logging deferrals

Karla Mitchell is the new Superintendent of Schools for District No. 91 (Nechako Lakes) effective August 1, 2022. (Black Press/file photo)
Board of Education announces new superintendent for Nechako Lakes