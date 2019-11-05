Wexit applies to become a federal political party: Elections Canada

Party wants the west to separate from rest of Canada

The Wexit movement has applied to become a federal political party, according to Elections Canada.

The agency said it was beginning the first part of Wexit’s verification process, which is to check to make sure the application is complete and contains all the mandatory information.

Elections Canada will then verify the 250 signatures collected by the group before the party begins its official registration process. A party myst be registered in order to appear on a ballot.

The Wexit movement began to form in Alberta after the Trudeau Liberals won the federal election on Oct. 21. The Wexit movement bills itself as separatist, and its platform includes enhanced economic, military and geo-political co-operation with the United States; delivering essential government services only and ending public investment in unreliable energy technology such as wind and solar.

It has a motto, “The West Wants Out,” and a Facebook group with more than 263,000 members as of Tuesday morning.

In order to register Wexit as a federal party, Elections Canada needs:

the full name of the political party

either the party’s short-form name or the abbreviation of the party’s name, if any, which will appear on election documents such as the ballot

the party’s logo

the fundamental purpose of the party

the party’s policy on the protection of personal information

the name and address of the party’s leader, and a copy of the party’s resolution to appoint its leader that is certified by the leader and another officer of the party

the address of the party’s office where records are kept and to which communications may be addressed

the names and addresses of the party’s officers and their signed consent to act (minimum of three officers)

the name and address of the party’s auditor and the auditor’s signed consent to act as auditor

the name and address of the party’s chief agent and his or her signed consent to act as chief agent

the names, addresses and signatures of 250 electors and their declarations in the prescribed form that they are members of the party and support the party’s application for registration

the leader’s declaration in the prescribed form that having considered all the factors relevant to determining the party’s purposes, one of the party’s fundamental purposes is to participate in public affairs by endorsing one or more of its members as candidates and supporting their election

