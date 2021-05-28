What the hell happened?’ asks mother of missing woman Madison Scott

Madison (Maddy) Scott’s mother, Dawn Scott, has many questions about her daughter, who has been missing for a decade.

“Where is she? What the hell happened? Who has her? Why isn’t she here?” Scott says. “I have a recurring image in my head that Maddy is sitting somewhere waiting for us to rescue her and we haven’t found her yet.”

“So please help us find her,” Scott says in a plea to the public.

Maddy went missing on May 28, 2011 at 3:30 a.m. from Hogsback Lake near Vanderhoof, B.C. She was 20 years old at the time.

As per numerous reports, she went down Blackwater Road on the night of May 27, 2011 to attend a party at a Forest Service Campsite on the lake approximately 25 kms south of Vanderhoof.

In a 2019 interview with the Express, Scott said it was a normal regular Friday.

“We had done lunch that day and Maddy went camping and went out to Hogsback and forgot the right tent for the poles, so came back home and went back out there, and everything was normal. It was a normal, regular day.”

Scott said she and Maddy were texting until 11:30 p.m. the night before and were talking about a song.

“She is a wonderful, messy, creative, loving aunt, sister-in-law, and she is missing and that is the message I want to get across — she is missing and we have to find her,” Scott says.

Theresa Philips, one of Maddy’s close friends, says someone knows more than they are sharing about Maddy’s disappearance, and asks that people come forward with information if they have any.

“Someone’s selfish actions have prevented Maddy from being with her family for 10 years. She has missed weddings, she has missed births, deaths. She has missed a third of her life because someone is selfish,” Philips says.

In a news release last year, the RCMP also said they believe someone in the public knows something that led to Maddy’s disappearance.

As the case is still under investigation, anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222. If someone wishes to be anonymous, information can be sent to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Maddy’s father Eldon Scott says it is difficult for him to believe it’s been 10 years since his daughter disappeared.

“There is not a minute that goes by when she is not a part of what we are,” he says.

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the “On the Trail to Find Maddy Poker Ride” is once again being held virtually. Philips and Scott are encouraging people to still go out on public access trails where Maddy went missing on May 28–29, 2011 to think about her, and to keep their eyes open for any clues they may find.

Participants can use the hashtag #FindMaddy and post pictures on social media while they ATV, walk or ride on the trail.

“Maybe more people will use the hashtag and be able to bring more awareness about Maddy,” Philips says.

Lastly, both Eldon and Dawn want to thank Vanderhoof residents for the generosity and the kindness displayed by their friends and community members.

“One thing that resonates with me is the support we have received over the last 10 years and continue to. It’s amazing the amount of help, support we receive. Whenever we have a fundraiser it has never been an issue. And we are very grateful,” Eldon said.

