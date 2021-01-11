Whistler snowboarder remembered as ‘stand-up guy’

On Monday, fundraiser supporting Jesse Van Roon’s family reached nearly eight times its $3,000 goal

The family of Jesse Van Roon has experienced an outpouring of love and support.

Van Roon died on Thursday, Jan. 7, succumbing to injuries following a 20-metre plunge off a cliff at Whistler Mountain.

The next day, Van Roon’s friend Eric Arabia set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help with funeral costs, a memorial and to support the Van Roon family. As of Monday, Jan. 11, 421 donors raised $23,345, far surpassing the original goal of $3,000.

RELATED: Snowboarder dies in Whistler after plunging off cliff

RELATED: Revelstoke resident Evan Donald dies in snowboarding incident

“He was my friend, always a cool and stand-up guy, whether that was at school, baseball, parties or out and about in the old neighbourhood,” wrote donor and friend Adam Nebenionquit.

Anyone with information about the Jan. 7 incident is asked to call the Whistler RCMP at 604-932-3044.

@ashwadhwani

adam.louis@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPSkiing and SnowboardingWhistler