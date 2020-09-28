White Rock’s namesake spray-painted with Black Lives Matter slogan

Vandalism occurred sometime between Friday and Saturday

Someone vandalized the white rock by spray painting it black this weekend. (Aaron Hinks photo)

White Rock’s namesake has been painted black.

Sometime between Friday and Saturday (Sept. 26-27), about a quarter of the white rock on West Beach was spray-painted.

The vandalism included the slogan “Black Lives Matter.”

It marks the second time, that Peace Arch News was made aware of, that the rock was targeted by vandals since last July.

Earlier this year, the rock was marred with graffiti described as having a “strong anti-police sentiment.”

White Rock RCMP told PAN Sunday that police did receive a report regarding the vandalism, and has notified the city.

PAN has reached out to the City of White Rock for comment.