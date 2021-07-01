View from Kinnaird Park. Photo: Jason Mulder

View from Kinnaird Park. Photo: Jason Mulder

Wildfire burning in Castlegar near care home

Emergency operations centre had been activated at the Castlegar Fire Hall

A fire is burning above Meadow Brook Drive in south Castlegar.

Fire crews are on scene and the Emergency Operations Centre has been activated at the Castlegar Fire Hall.

Residents in the Grosvenor Place neighbourhood report being able to see flames. The Castleview Care Centre is located near the blaze.

It appears the fire is being attacked from both the ground and the air.

With thoughts of Lytton on their minds, some residents in the vicinity of the fire are voluntarily evacuating to be on the safe side.

More to come …

READ MORE: 90% of Lytton destroyed in wildfire, injuries reported


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
bcwildfirecastlegar

 

The fire as seen from Rosedale Road in ootischenia. Photo: Submitted

The fire as seen from Rosedale Road in ootischenia. Photo: Submitted

