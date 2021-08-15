A photo of the Coquihalla, approximately 20 minutes south of Merritt on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15. (Katelyn Paradis/Facebook)

A photo of the Coquihalla, approximately 20 minutes south of Merritt on the evening of Sunday, Aug. 15. (Katelyn Paradis/Facebook)

Wildfire closes Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt

Highways 1 and 3 are alternate routes

A wildfire has closed the Coquihalla highway in both directions between Hope and Merritt as of Sunday (Aug. 15) evening.

The announcement was made by DriveBC on Twitter just after 7 p.m., although the agency’s website remains down. The agency said that Highway 1 and Highway 3 are alternate routes.

n a news release issued Sunday evening, the transportation ministry warned motorists that highways may close with “limited notice” due to fast-moving wildfires in the B.C. Interior.

“Non-essential travel to and within fire-affected areas is discouraged to help avoid traffic congestion on evacuation routes,” the ministry stated.

“If you must travel on Interior highways adjacent to wildfires, make sure you are prepared for possible delays or closures. Travel with a full tank of gas, food, water and other emergency supplies.”

The ministry said that motorists should drive straight to their destination and not stop along the highway in case they get in the firefighters’ way.

More to come.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Wildfires 2021

Previous story
Cherry Creek west of Kamloops now on evacuation order due to Tremont Creek wildfire
Next story
Lytton Creek fire prompts evacuation for thousands in Lower Nicola

Just Posted

July Mountain wildfire off Coquihalla, Sunday Aug. 15. (Contributed/Andy Levang)
Wildfires cause havoc across B.C. Interior

Elana Thomas. (Contributed)
RCMP searching for missing Vanderhoof woman last seen in Kelowna

An evacuation alert for the Cutoff Creek wildfire was rescinded Tuesday, August 10. (Regional District of Bulkley Nechako photo)
Regional District of Bulkley Nechako lifts evacuation alert for Cutoff Creek fire

Prince George RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in locating Hannah Cordelia Wilson, 26, seen here with her dog. She was reported missing on Aug. 8, 2021. (Photo submitted)
Prince George RCMP hoping to locate missing 26-year-old woman, with ties to Lower Mainland