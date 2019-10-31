Wildlife group reminds of pollution dangers after pelican hurt in Okanagan lake

The bird was found in a lake near Oliver

An American white pelican is shown in this handout photo. An endangered American white pelican faces a long recovery after being injured by some fishing line discarded in a lake near Oliver, B.C. (Wildlife Rescue Association photo)

An endangered American white pelican faces a long recovery after being injured by some fishing line discarded in an Okanagan lake.

The Wildlife Rescue Association says in a statement that the pelican, one of North America’s largest birds, was stranded on a lake near Oliver when the rest of its flock flew south for the winter.

The bird was unable to fly because the discarded fishing line had badly damaged its left wing, causing several punctures and a large tear in the skin.

A team was able to capture the severely dehydrated and emaciated pelican, and Wildlife Rescue says its medical team has determined there is a good possibility for recovery with long-term care and treatment.

ALSO READ: CP Rail must pay $31,500 for environmental pollution in Golden

Janelle Stephenson, hospital manager for the non-profit association, urges the public to learn how to recognize and reduce risks to animals from discarded items such as fishing line.

“Wildlife Rescue’s help centre provides information to support the public by clarifying the steps needed,” Stephenson says in the statement.

“The best outcome for wildlife is when rescue teams can respond quickly and provide immediate treatment to eliminate infection, starvation and potential death.”

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Just Posted

Conifex’s forest tenure has been transferred to Hampton Lumber in Fort St. James

Hampton has committed to building a sawmill and getting it operational within 36 months

Transit, financial crisis and more discussed during regular public meeting

Some residents in Fort St. James would like to see a skate park in the community

Wind storm causes power outages across the north

Several residents in Fort St. James were in the dark for over 40 hours last week

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

Forest fire inspires Smithers youth to join climate lawsuit

Fifteen teenagers are suing Canada for violating their Charter rights by not tackling climate change

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

B.C. Attorney General warns trial lawyers about ICBC challenges

‘Be careful what you wish for,’ David Eby says of court restrictions

Abbotsford teacher suspended for inappropriately touching students despite warning

Three students said touching made them feel uncomfortable but wasn’t sexual in nature

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Driver receives $1,500 fine for 2016 B.C. crash that killed girl, 15

Jacob Blanthorne initially faced 2 criminal offences for collision in Mission

Man dies following RCMP Taser incident in Okanagan-Shuswap

Police watchdog and BC Coroners Service investigating

B.C. Ferries issues travel bans to aggressive, abusive passengers

Motorist ‘aggressively drove toward’ a ferry worker in one incident this month

Chemainus man charged after German shepherd found abandoned in woods, tied with cable

It’s a miracle one-year-old German Shepherd Hope survived

New steps in B.C. ride-hailing application could lead to three week delay

Changes were made to provide additional information

Most Read