Williams Lake Courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Williams Lake Courthouse. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)

Williams Lake RCMP officer facing criminal charges from on-duty incident

The charges stem from May 31, 2020 incident

A Williams Lake RCMP officer is facing a number of criminal charges stemming from an on-duty incident in Williams Lake three years ago.

The BC Prosecution Service (BCPS) announced Thursday, July 27 that charges of assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm, criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and dangerous driving causing bodily harm have been approved against Const. Madeline Hjelden. The charges are in connection with their involvement in an on-duty motor vehicle incident alleged to have occurred on May 31, 2020, in Williams Lake.

The first appearance date in Williams Lake Provincial Court is yet to be determined, noted the B.C. Prosecution Service (BCPS) in a media statement.

“The charge was approved by an experienced Crown Counsel with no prior or current connection with the officer. The charge assessment guidelines applied by the BC Prosecution Service in reviewing all Reports to Crown Counsel are established in the BC Prosecution Service Crown.”

As this matter is now before the court the BCPS will not be releasing additional information or commenting further at this time, added the BCPS.

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
editor@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMPWilliams Lake

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Rick Hansen Foundation gets $5M-boost from B.C.
Next story
BC Ferries hopes broken ferry’s pending return addresses travel backlog

Just Posted

Video image of seals being fed dockside at Cow Bay Marina on Aug. 12, 2020. (Provided image)
Prince Rupert fishing charter owner fined $10K for feeding seals

Striking International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers march to a rally as gantry cranes used to load and unload cargo containers from ships sit idle at port in Vancouver on Thursday, July 6, 2023. Thousands of workers at British Columbia’s ports will take off the day shift today to learn the details of an agreement struck between their union and employers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. port workers get eyes on contract offer from maritime employers

A map from the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine shows the areas of Cedervale and Woodcock, where an Evacuation Alert was cancelled on July 24. (Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine photo)
Evacuation Alert cancelled for Cedervale and Woodcock, as wildfire poses no threat

Canadian pop star Justin Bieber performs at a concert marking the end of Formula One, in Jidda, Saudi Arabia, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021. How did he get his start in music? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Amr Nabil)
QUIZ: Are you ready for some sounds of summer?