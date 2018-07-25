Police officers were called to a Langley shopping centre parking lot where two women smashed in an SUV window to rescue a dog. Supplied

Window smashed to rescue dog from SUV a false alarm

Incident in Langley shopping mall parking lot

  • Jul. 25, 2018 2:45 p.m.
  • News

RCMP smashed in the window of an SUV to rescue a dog in Langley this afternoon, only to discover it was a stuffed animal.

One witness, who asked not to be identified, said it appeared a dog was trapped in the vehicle for “possibly” more than 30 minutes in the heat in the parking lot of the Willowbrook Shopping Centre.

“It was a little Maltese dog, and it was covered under the black, leather trunk shield in the back of the car.”

“Two ladies were outside the car, and they were freaking out as what to do, after they heard it yelping and crying.”

Police and the Langley Animal Protection Society (LAPS) were called to the scene.

Langley RCMP Cpl. Holly Largy said had there been a dog, any charges would be up to LAPS.

Largy doubted the two women would have been charged with damage to property if they were rescuing an animal in distress.

“It is unlikely,” Largy said.

The temperature was hovering around 30 degrees at the time.

Environment Canada has issued a hot weather warning, saying the region faces “a prolonged stretch of well above normal temperatures (that) is expected to persist into early next week.”

READ MORE: If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

As of July 3, the BC SPCA stated online that it had received 460 calls about dogs locked in hot cars.

The organization does not recommend that bystanders break the windows of vehicles to release the pets in distress. Only RCMP, local police and the BC SPCA Special Constables can lawfully enter a vehicle to help a pet.

If you do see an animal in distress, call a local animal control agency, police, or the BC SPCA hotline at 1-855-622-7722. Note the license plate, vehicle colour, make and model, and ask nearby businesses to page for the vehicle owner.

According to Mountain View Veterinary Hospital in Langley, when outside temperatures are at 21 degrees Celsius, it takes only 10 minutes for a car to heat up to 31.6 degrees, and 30 minutes to heat up to 40 degrees.

And on a hot summer day, outside temperatures of 29 degrees can heat up a car to 40 degrees in only 10 minutes, and 48.3 degrees in 30 minutes.

Temperatures this hot can cause heat stroke, brain damage or even death to pets locked inside.

READ MORE: BC SPCA receives 400 reports of dogs in hot cars so far this year


