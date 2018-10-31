Winter season prompts BC Bus North schedule changes

Schedule changes designed to complete trips along Highway 16 during daylight hours

BC Bus North has made adjustments to its schedule to facilitate safer travel during the winter months. (B.C. Transit photo)

BC Bus North is adjusting its schedule along the Highway 16 corridor as winter approaches.

Departure and arrival times between Prince George and Prince Rupert have been changed to ensure that as much of the trips are completed during daylight hours as possible. Proposed changes go into effect Nov. 5.

An Oct. 31 press release states that the changes are intended to improve passenger safety in winter conditions. Routes between Prince George and Valemount, Prince George and Fort St. John, and Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson have also been adjusted.

“Busses are now scheduled to arrive earlier, and waiting times at layover points are being reduced,” the release states.

The leg between Prince George and Prince Rupert will continue to depart each end at 8:00 a.m., but will arrive at 7:25 p.m., 25 minutes earlier. Also, some departure times en route will be earlier, and the scheduled stops in Telkwa moves from the Post Office to the One Stop Shop.

READ MORE: Wheels on new BC Bus North service start June 4

Other changes listed:

Prince George – Valemount: departs at 8:30 a.m. (not 7:00) and arrives Valemount 12:25 p.m. (not 11:05)

Valemount – Prince George: departs Valemount at 1:25 p.m. (not 3 p.m.) and arrives 5:20 p.m. (not 7:05)

Prince George – Fort St. John

Schedule times are in Mountain Standard between Fort St. John and Chetwynd

Fort St. John terminus moves from 100 Avenue at 100 Street to 99 Avenue at 100 Street;

Departure times at most points en route are earlier, reducing overall travel time by one-half hour.

Dawson Creek – Fort Nelson:

Schedule times are all Mountain Standard Time, and departure times are earlier.

Fort Nelson terminus moves from Phoenix Theatre to the Recreation Centre

Fort St. John stop moves from 100 Street and 100 Avenue, to 100 Street at 99 Avenue

To view other changes to the schedule, visit bcbus.ca/schedules-and-fares/

READ MORE: 900 trips booked since BC Bus North launch



newsroom@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter