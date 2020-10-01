With winter approaching, cars need to have winter tires from Oct. 1 until Nov. 30. The minimum requirement calls for at least two matching winter tires on a vehicle’s drive axle but recommends a matching set on all wheels. (File photo)

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

It’s Oct. 1, which means winter tires are now mandatory across a number of B.C. highways for the next several months.

Winter tires or chains are required on most routes in the province from now until April 30. For select highways not located through mountain passes, tire and chain requirements end March 31.

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109.

According to DriveBC, some cities, municipalities and private roads, such as ski hills, may have their own bylaws or rules that may differ from provincial highway regulations. Due to a more temperate winter climate in the Lower Mainland and southeastern Vancouver Island, drivers are not required to use winter tires in many areas along the coast.

Winter tire signs in British Columbia (DriveBC screenshot)

Visit the Government of B.C. website for maps of each highway with mandatory winter tires and chains.

ALSO READ: British Columbians divulge worst driving habits in survey

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Driving

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases
Next story
2 Telus Health medical service providers pay ransom after 60K client files accessed

Just Posted

Lake Babine Nation in Woyenne sees two positive Covid cases

Chief Gordon Alec gives the community an update

Bob Motion wins by-election for Mayor

Official results were declared Sept. 29

Single vehicle rollover on Highway 16 claims life of young woman, seriously injures another

The single vehicle incident occurred at Highway 16 and Hillcrest Way

Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 27 to Oct. 3

World Farm Animals Day, Drink Beer Day and Virus Appreciation Day are all coming up this week

RCMP requesting public assistance to locate Preston Pointe Deveny

Deveny is originally from Fort St. James

B.C. counts 125 new COVID-19 cases, up to 1,284 active

No new deaths or health care facility outbreaks

Lessons from a pandemic: How to design a nursing home that’s safe and love-filled

A look at how one care home is battling the pandemic with the social needs of the elderly in their care

Winter tires, chains now mandatory along most B.C. highways

Drivers without the proper winter tires – which must also be in good condition – can be fined $109

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Health Canada green-lights rapid COVID-19 test

Health Canada approved the BCube test from Hyris Ltd. in the United Kingdom Sept. 23

First Nations Health Authority chief medical officer concerned with rising COVID-19 cases

“There’s still so much we don’t know and we’re learning everyday about this particular virus.”

FINLAYSON: COVID-related job losses concentrated in urban areas… especially Metro Vancouver

The biggest job losses, in absolute terms, have been in Metro Vancouver

6 puppies rescued in mass seizure on Princeton farm die from illness: BC SPCA

Of the 97 distressed horses, cats and dogs seized, most of the puppies suffered from parvo

Action demanded over death of First Nations youth in Abbotsford group home

Family and Indigenous organizations push for thorough investigation

Most Read