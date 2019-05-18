BC EHS air ambulance at Sandy Point Campground on Saturday, May 18, 2019. (Cameron Thomson/Salmon Arm Observer)

Update: Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Update: 5:32 p.m.

RCMP said they arrived to the Sandy Point Campground on Sunday and located a deceased adult female and a group performing first aid on a youth.

Through investigation it was determined that the pair had been camping in a tent and gone to bed the night prior at approximately midnight. In the tent investigators located a cooking pot with wood ash in it that is believed to have been used as source of heat. Based on the evidence gathered, it appears that both tent occupants may have been overcome by carbon monoxide from the wood burning.

BC Air Ambulance transported the youth to a hospital who was in serious condition.

The BC Coroners Service was contacted and is in the early stages of its fact-finding investigation; the coroners service investigates all sudden, unexpected and/or unnatural deaths in the province to determine who died, how, where, when and by what means.

Due to the privacy of the deceased (per the Coroners Act and provincial privacy legislation), they will not confirm or release the identification.

*******************************

One woman is dead and a child is in critical condition after what appears to have been a carbon monoxide poisoning at a private campground in Salmon Arm Saturday morning.

B.C. RCMP Cpl. Chris Manseau confirmed to Black Press Media that the woman was found inside her tent at Sandy Point Camground, and that the poisoning is believed to be linked to a stove burning inside the tent.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just after 10 a.m.

BC Emergency Health Services confirmed that the child was taken by air ambulance to hospital at about noon.

ALSO READ: Carbon monoxide poisonings prompt warning about detectors

ALSO READ: RCMP caution boaters after two kids pass out from carbon monoxide poisoning

Manseau said that the poisoning was localized to inside the tent, and other campers are not at risk.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Montreal health authorities moving to contain measles spread after two new cases
Next story
Regina police say it’s too early to link man who died on sidewalk to other crimes

Just Posted

Convicted animal abuser to return to B.C. court May 21

Catherine Jessica Adams is facing a breach of probation charge

Gallery: Project Heavy Duty inspires students into it’s 32nd year

The event is a collaboration between SD91 and industry in and around Vanderhoof, Fraser Lake and Fort St. James

Telkwa pot plant application passes review

Cannabis company claims new Health Canada regulations are working in its favour

Madison Scott’s mother hosts event to keep search for her missing daughter alive

Eight years ago, the Vanderhoof teenager disappeared, and the RCMP continue to chase leads

Cullen demands action on Ecstall River

Failing to penalize parties involved undermines all salmon conservation efforts, MP says

Kelowna RCMP interrogation video brings home reality in ‘visceral way’: former TRC chairman

Video of Mountie interrogating young Indigenous woman disclosing sexual abuse under fire

Mother dead, child in critical condition after carbon monoxide poisoning at Shuswap campground

The woman was found unresponsive insider her tent and the youth was taken via air ambulance to hospital

Canada’s parole officers say correctional system has reached breaking point

About half of Canada’s federal parole officers work inside penitentiaries and correctional institutions

Montreal researchers create audible hockey puck for visually impaired players

Three years ago, Gilles Ouellet came up with the idea for a puck that makes a continuous sound

Former B.C. Greyhound bus drivers head to Penticton for goodbye party

Big bash runs until Sunday, funded by drink cans left behind on busses over the years

Boy, 12, arrested after allegedly pulling a knife on another child at a Surrey park

The child was later released into his parents’ custody as Surrey RCMP continue their investigation

Full-scale search underway for missing kayaker on Okanagan Lake

Kelowna Paddle Centre member Zygmunt Janiewicz, 71, failed to return from his ‘daily kayak’ on the lake

ICBC urging drivers to slow down this May long weekend

Speed is number one cause of car crash fatalities: ICBC

Bucks hammer Raptors 125-103 to take 2-0 playoff series lead

Toronto heads home in a hole after second loss to Milwaukee

Most Read