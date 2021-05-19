Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton’s iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)

Woman feels ‘lucky to be alive’ after choking on screw found in Tim Hortons’ coffee

The company says it has apologized to Carolyn Wells, the owner of the store reportedly offered to buy her lunch

A woman said she feels “lucky to be alive” after a screw ended up lodged in her throat whilst drinking a Tim Hortons’ iced coffee last month.

Carolyn Wells, 46, was delivered the beverage by her daughter Shawna, 27, who stopped by after a trip to the restaurant in Port Colborne, Ontario.

“We sat down to chat. While drinking the coffee I started choking,” Wells told Black Press Media.

“I thought I was going to die. I thought it was an ice cube.”

Shawna saw her mother in distress and performed the Heimlich maneuver. Following unsuccessful attempts to relieve Wells, the daughter pounded on her back.

The screw the size of her thumbnail then flew across the floor, Well said.

The next day, she drove to the Tim Hortons’ location that served her daughter and filed an incident report. There, the manager on duty put a $20 gift card in front of her.

“She threw down the card at me like I was nothing,” she said.

Days later, Well said a manager confirmed with her over the phone that a screw was, in fact, missing from the store’s ice machine.

The owner of that Tim Hortons’ called Wells on May 12 and reportedly offering her an apology as well as free lunch.

“I am still scared to drink iced coffee,” Well said.

The company told Black Press Media what happened was an “isolated incident” that prompted a thorough investigation of the store.

“We were really sorry to hear about this guest’s experience,” reads an emailed statement from the company.

“The restaurant owner and their team apologized after being contacted by the guest.”

Carolyn Wells, 46, said she choked on a screw in her Tim Horton's iced coffee on May 23. Her daughter had to perform the Heimlich maneuver on her. (Submitted)
