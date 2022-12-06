Woman stabbed in the back outside Terrace shelter

A local woman was treated for non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed in the back outside a Terrace shelter. RCMP found the woman with a shallow stab wound to her lower back after responding to a call before midnight, Nov. 27 and she was taken to hospital for treatment.

Police arrested the man they say was responsible for the stabbing attack. He is being held on charges of aggravated assault, assault causing bodily harm and breach of release order.

