(Black Press Media files)

Woman’s death near Tofino prompts warning about ‘unpredictable’ ocean

Ann Wittenberg was visiting Tofino for her daughter Victoria Emon’s wedding

Police are warning people about the dangers of the ocean after a woman died at a popular beach on western Vancouver Island.

RCMP say officers were called Sunday morning about a woman in distress in the ocean near Long Beach in Tofino, B.C.

Bystanders got the 52-year-old out of the water and first aid was administered, but police say in a news release that she did not survive.

No details have been released about what the woman was doing in the water.

READ MORE: Woman who died in ocean accident near Tofino was in town for daughter’s wedding

RCMP say the ocean offers “many wonderful recreational opportunities” but waves and currents in the area can be unpredictable and people need to educate themselves about the risks.

Police say foul play is not suspected and the case has been turned over to the BC Coroners Service.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
36 fires sparked May long weekend, most due to lightning: BC Wildfire
Next story
B.C. man facing deportation says terror accusation left him traumatized

Just Posted

Safety concerns dominate North Road meeting

Residents voice concern over Canfor’s proposal

Critics charge mayor has conflict of interest

Mayor discounts claims, says it’s about public safety

Finding a balance between economy and environment

For Pete Erickson, a happy medium is key

Nak’azdli Whut’en Chief and Council sign on for Coastal GasLink

Many factors looked at regarding proposed pipeline project

Hot, dry weather in forecast increases wildfire risk

BC Wildfire Service urges public to stay vigilant with fire

Vancouver Island girl scores with winning song for BC Summer Games

‘Colours’ is a perfect theme for 2018 BC Summer Games

Update: Wildfire northwest of Kamloops jumps from 60 to 800 hectares

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

Northeastern pipeline approved to go ahead without Pacific NorthWest LNG

NEB approves amendment for $1.4 billion natural gas North Montney Mainline Project

Feds limit chinook fishery to help killer whale recovery

Chinook is main food source for only 76 southern residents killer whales left

B.C. mom who died just before daughter’s wedding wanted family to be happy: twin

Ann Wittenberg was pulled into the ocean while on a surf board in Tofino last weekend

Courtenay-Alberni MP calls for lifeguards at popular surf spot near Tofino

The Pacific Rim National Park Reserve is defending its decision to cancel the surf guard program.

Harvey Weinstein to surrender in sex misconduct probe: officials

Would be first criminal charge against Weinstein since scores of women came forward

Media are not an arm of the police, Vice lawyer tells Supreme Court hearing

Ben Makuch challenges Ontario Court of Appeal ruling that he must give materials for stories to RCMP

B.C. launches plan to tackle doctor shortage, emergency room congestion

John Horgan aims to set up regional primary care networks in a ‘team-based’ approach

Most Read