Workers’ strike notice threatens Coastal Gaslink Pipeline

In a move that threatens to derail the progress of a critical pipeline construction, hospitality workers at the Horizon North Parsnip Lodge near Prince George handed in a 72-hour strike notice today.
Represented by UNITE HERE Local 40, the 150-member workforce at Parsnip Lodge voted 95 per cent in favour of the strike on Sept 9.
The lodge, a temporary home to as many as 1,200 Coastal GasLink pipeline workers, is set to close its doors permanently later this year once work on installing a section of the pipeline is finished.
The hospitality workers are advocating for fair severance for years of service and the upcoming loss of their employment. With no alternative large-scale accommodations in sight, the union said, a strike could mean a significant delay in the pipeline’s completion.
Owned by Trans Canada Energy, the pipeline will ship natural gas from Groundbirch in northeastern B.C. to Kitimat where it will be super-cooled into liquid form for export at the multi-billion dollar LNG Canada facility now under construction.
Earlier this year UNITE HERE union members at Kitimat’s Cedar Valley Lodge and Crossroads Lodge avoided strike action after a 97 per cent favourable vote July 7.
A majority of the Cedar Valley Lodge’s staff secured a substantial 30-40 per cent pay raise over their one-year contract. Other enhancements ranged from increases in vacation pay, vast improvements in medical benefits, to the initiation of a retirement plan.
At the time, Zailda Chan, president of UNITE HERE Local 40, said the Kitimat settlements sent a strong message across the province: “Hospitality workers will not be overlooked or disrespected, and their work should be valued,” she said.
Black Press has reached out to Trans Canada Energy for comment.