A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

A new public health order will see some businesses in B.C. close following three or more staff contracting COVID-19 on the job.

WorkSafeBC inspectors will be able to shutter workplaces for at least 10 days, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced Thursday.

The order will go into effect on Monday, April 12 to “target specific transmission in workplaces,” said Health Minister Adrian Dix.

Initially, health authorities will need to confirm whether or not the cases are part of a cluster.

READ MORE: From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

WorkSafe BC told Black Press Media “prevention officers are limited to serving closure notices to businesses when directed to do so by a medical health officer.”

After the business has reopened, the agency said it will conduct an inspection to review the employer’s COVID-19 safety plan.

“We recognize, of course, there are many workplaces that cannot be closed,” Henry said, denoting the necessity of police stations and health-care facilities. 

A list of closed workplaces is expected to be posted publicly, along with the expected duration of their closure.

RELATED: B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday


sarah.grochowski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday
Next story
Union of BC Indian Chiefs latest group to call for moratorium on B.C. mink farming

Just Posted

Restaurant patrons enjoy the weather on a patio in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. The province has suspended indoor dining at restaurants and pubs until at least April 19 in B.C. due to a spike in COVID-19 numbers. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. sets new COVID-19 daily record with 1,293 cases Thursday

New order allows workplace closures when infections found

The new 3,500 hectare conservancy in Tahltan territory is located next to Mount Edziza Provincial Park. (BC Parks Photo)
New conservancy protects sacred Tahltan land near Mount Edziza Provincial Park

Project is a collaboration between Skeena Resources, conservation groups and the TCG

Marcel Gagnon will be receiving an honorary degree this year from UNBC. (Photo submitted)
Lheidli T’enneh Nation elder to receive honorary degree from UNBC

Artist and advocate, Marcel Gagnon to be recognized June 25

Mabel Todd, 83, of the Nak’azdli First Nation, leads a group of family members and advocates of missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls as they walk along the so-called Highway of Tears in Moricetown, B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Province, feds fund full cell service along ‘Highway of Tears’ following years of advocacy

A ‘critical milestone in helping prevent future tragedies’ after at least 10 Indigenous women murdered, missing along the route

Erin O’Toole, Conservative Party of Canada leader, answered questions during a Terrace District Chamber of Commerce event on April 6, 2021. (Screenshot/Terrace District Chamber of Commerce Facebook)
Erin O’Toole discusses Terrace issues during virtual event

Federal Conservative leader answered questions during a Terrace & District Chamber of Commerce event

A man wearing a protective face mask to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 checks his phone as the sun sets in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, April 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
From now on, all COVID-19 cases in B.C. presumed to be more infectious variants: Henry

Whole genome sequencing will be used to monitor trends and emerging variants

A mink sniffs the air as he surveys the river beach in search of food, in meadow near the village of Khatenchitsy, 65 kilometres northwest of Minsk, Belarus on September 4, 2015. The Union of BC Indian Chiefs (UBCIC) is the latest group to speak out against mink farming in the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Sergei Grits
Union of BC Indian Chiefs latest group to call for moratorium on B.C. mink farming

With other countries phasing out mink farming, time is now for province to follow suit, says union VP

A construction worker wearing a face mask to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in downtown Vancouver, on Sunday, November 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
WorkSafeBC can now shut down businesses due to COVID-19 transmission

The power to issue closure orders was granted as part of a public health order issued Thursday, April 8

The public health laboratory says providing precise figures for variant cases is challenging, in part because of the delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and because not all the samples can be sequenced. (Medicago)
Variants of concern higher than reported, but giving precise data challenging: BCCDC

Director Mel Krajden attributes it to a delay to complete whole-genome sequencing and not all the samples can be sequenced

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is shown at a clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
B.C. residents age 65+ can now register to get their COVID-19 vaccine

Vaccine registration is now open to people born in 1956 or earlier

All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA All of the dogs are miniature dachshunds. Photo: BC SPCA
38 ‘fearful’ dogs living in ‘filthy’ conditions seized from Kamloops-area property: BC SPCA

The 10 adult dogs and 28 puppies were living in cages and covered in feces

North Vancouver-Lonsdale MLA Bowinn Ma is going public about anti-Indigenous correspondence she’s received after the province granted Indigenous people 18 and older vaccination priority. (File photo)
MLA receives racist emails after B.C. prioritizes Indigenous people for COVID-19 vaccine

Bowinn Ma says the amount of anti-Indigenous sentiments she’s received in emails ‘has gone through the roof’

B.C. RCMP say 585 total fines for COVID-19 infractions have already been issued since Jan. 8, 2021. Photo: Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press
Nearly 600 COVID-19 fines already issued by B.C. RCMP in 2021

The Lower Mainland District accounts for 415 total infractions

Most Read