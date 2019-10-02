A police officer examines a motorcycle after a female stunt driver working on the movie ‘Deadpool 2’ died after a crash on set, in Vancouver, B.C., on Monday Aug. 14, 2017. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

WorkSafeBC details safety violations in stuntwoman’s death on ‘Deadpool 2’ set in Vancouver

Five safety violations found by production company in 2017 filming of action movie

A Vancouver-based production company failed to adequately assess safety risks, provide necessary headgear and ensure a safe set during the 2017 filming of Deadpool 2 where a stunt woman was killed, according to WorkSafeBC.

TCF Vancouver Productions Ltd., failed to meet five requirements under the Occupational Health and Safety Regulation and Workers Compensation Act when a stunt scene on the streets of Vancouver ended in the tragic death of Joi (SJ) Harris in August 2017, according to a report released Wednesday by the workplace safety agency.

According to witnesses at the time, Harris lost control of a motorcycle before crashing into a window of a building in downtown Vancouver.

The production company failed to properly assess the motorcycle, as well conduct a stunt safety inspection checklist – both required by its own internal health and safety program, according to the investigation report.

It also didn’t provide Harris with new worker orientation nor was wearing safety headgear as required under provincial safety regulations. WorkSafeBC investigators also found that there was a lack of adequate supervision for Harris with respect to the stunt.

WATCH: ‘Deadpool 2’ stuntwoman who died was pioneering motorcycle racer

The day of filming, Harris was seen by witnesses working at the nearby Shaw Tower as she rehearsed the stunt along the street across from the Vancouver Convention Centre, each time riding slowly down a set of stairs and stopping when she reached the road.

But when the scene was ready to film, the motorcycle picked up speed and crossed the street, narrowly hitting a predestrian before crashing into a building window.

The production company also failed to set up barriers to prevent Harris from leaving the set perimeter, WorkSafeBC investigators found.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds ‘heartbroken’ after death of stunt driver on Deadpool 2 set

WorkSafeBC said the primary purpose of its report is to identify cause and contributing factors of the incident to prevent similar tragedies from happening in the future.

The safety agency is in the process of considering a penalty against the production company.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SFU Surrey to be home to B.C.’s first quantum computing institute
Next story
After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final negotiations

Just Posted

Province commits to negotiating revenue-sharing agreement with northwest B.C. municipalities

Premier made RBA announcement at UBCM conference in Vancouver

Two weeks remaining for Black Press’ Career Fair

Below are brief description about the employers who will be present at the Fair to be held in Prince George on Oct. 10

Communities seek reforms to B.C. wildfire, flood response

‘Stay and defend’ homeowners put risk on local government

First debate for Skeena-Bulkley Valley candidates revolves around their climate policy

The All Candidates Debate was held in Fort. St James on Sept. 26

Grizzly bear found shot near Terrace

Conservation office looking for tips into investigation

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

South Hazelton steeplechaser ousted in qualifying heat at world track championships

Regan Yee came in 11th in her heat with a time of 9:48:56

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Car bursts into flames during book drop off at Oak Bay library

Patrons to library, Monterey centre watch 1990s sedan burn up

Months after inmates escape B.C. prison, community still wants answers

‘We need to get on to the next phase to make sure this doesn’t happen again,’ says Metchosin resident

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

After 26 years, Vancouver Island First Nations group moves to final negotiations

Vancouver Island’s Hul’qumi’num Treaty Group transitions to Stage 5

B.C. cops cleared of sex assault allegations in Cuba to undergo disciplinary proceedings

Officers Const. Mark Simms and Const. Jordan Long were detained for 10 months in Cuba

Most Read