RCMP Corp. Amadeo Vecchio (left) returns World War documents and medals to Michael Wintermute. The items belonged to his father and grandfather. (Photo Brittany Webster)

World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner

Items were stolen from a home in fall 2021 but the theft was not reported to police

Kelowna RCMP has reunited stolen World War 1 documents and World War 2 Canadian medals to their rightful owner.

Corp. Amadeo Vecchio returned the stolen discharge certificate and medals to Michael Wintermute on Jun. 15. The discharge certificate was issued to Corp. John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919. He was Michael’s grandfather. The medals belonged to his father.

On Jan. 7, RCMP located the items in the possession of a Kelowna man who was confirmed not to be the rightful owner. They were stolen from a home in the fall of 2021 but the theft was not reported to police.

Thanks to tips and information received from people across the country, investigators were able to identify Mr. Wintermute and return the items to him.

