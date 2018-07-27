In this Jan. 2, 2018, photo provided by Goodtime Home 1, Kane Tanaka, right, is celebrated her 115th birthday at her nursing home in Fukuoka, southwestern Japan. (Goodtime Home 1 via AP)

World’s oldest person, a Japanese woman, dies at 117

The world’s oldest person, a 117-year-old Japanese woman, has died.

Chiyo Miyako died Sunday. Her death was confirmed Friday by Kanagawa prefecture, her home state south of Tokyo.

Miyako, born on May 2, 1901, became the world’s oldest person in April after Nabi Tajima from Kikai island in southern Japan died at the age of 117.

Miyako’s family called her “the goddess” and remembered her as a chatty person who was patient and kind to others, according to Guinness World Records, which had certified her title. Miyako enjoyed calligraphy, which she had practiced until recently, and eating sushi and eel, Guinness said.

Guinness said the successor to her world record is yet to be confirmed.

Related: Shuswap centenarian passes away at 109

Related: Italy's Emma Morano, the world's oldest person, dies at 117

The new oldest person in Japan is a 115-year-old woman, Kane Tanaka of Fukuoka on the southern island of Kyushu, the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare said.

The world’s oldest man, Masazo Nonaka on Japan’s northern island of Hokkaido, celebrated his 113rd birthday Wednesday.

The Associated Press

