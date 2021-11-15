The Tulameen River breached its dykes lat Sunday, Nov. 14. Photo Andrea DeMeer

‘You will drown’: Princeton RCMP warn against driving through flood water

‘Human life is the most important thing’

Princeton RCMP are warning residents to not take risks under unprecedented flood conditions.

“Human life is the most important thing,” said Sgt. Rob Hughes.

While the Tulameen River breached dykes in several areas of town late Sunday, Nov. 14, it also flooded Old Hedley Road.

Speaking from the scene on Monday morning, Hughes said, officers are trying to stop cars from driving into the river.

There were no barricades at about 9 a.m. but some cars were trying to make it through.

Hughes stressed the danger of attempting to drive through water as it’s impossible to tell what’s at the bottom.

Instead of pavement there may be mud, or sink holes, he said.

If water reaches a vehicle’s door it becomes nearly impossible to escape he added.

“You will drown.”

Related: Princeton devastated by flood

Related: B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

floodingPrinceton

Previous story
B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope
Next story
Gidimt’en evict Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en territory

Just Posted

Chief Dsta’hyl (Adam Gagnon) stands atop a Coastal GasLink excavator. (Facebook video screenshot)
Gidimt’en evict Coastal GasLink from Wet’suwet’en territory

Artist Pat Gauthier stands beside a display of some of her art on display at the CN Centre Nov. 5-7. (Ruth Lloyd Photo - Black Press Media)
Fort St. James artist featured at Studio Fair

Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash
Temporary shelter space on hand this winter in Fort St. James

The tugboat, Cadal, a Wainwright Marine Service operated vessel, crashed onto the beach of Rix Island in the Gardner Canal on Nov. 2, leaving a crew member with minor injuries. (Photo: Wainwright Marine)
Prince Rupert tugboat crash in Gardner Canal injures crew member