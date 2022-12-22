2023 Council Meetings Schedule

DISTRICT OF FORT ST. JAMES
NOTICE OF 2023 COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULE
Notice is given that the 2023 schedule of regular council meetings is as follows:
Meeting Dates
January 10th and 24th
February 14th and 28th
March 14th and 28th
April 11th and 25th
May 9th and 23rd
June 13th and 27th
July 11th and 25th
August 8th and 22nd
September 26th
October 10th and 24th
November 14th and 28th
December 12th
Unless otherwise posted, meetings will begin at 5:00pm and will take place in Council Chambers at 477 Stuart Drive West and by Zoom. The meetings are open to the public.
Special meetings and committee meetings will be scheduled as needed.
Gwendolyn Kennedy
Corporate Officer