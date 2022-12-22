2023 Council Meetings Schedule

DISTRICT OF FORT ST. JAMES

NOTICE OF 2023 COUNCIL MEETING SCHEDULE

Notice is given that the 2023 schedule of regular council meetings is as follows:

Meeting Dates

January 10th and 24th

February 14th and 28th

March 14th and 28th

April 11th and 25th

May 9th and 23rd

June 13th and 27th

July 11th and 25th

August 8th and 22nd

September 26th

October 10th and 24th

November 14th and 28th

December 12th

Unless otherwise posted, meetings will begin at 5:00pm and will take place in Council Chambers at 477 Stuart Drive West and by Zoom. The meetings are open to the public.

Special meetings and committee meetings will be scheduled as needed.

Gwendolyn Kennedy

Corporate Officer

corporate@fortstjames.ca