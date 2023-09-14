District of Fort St. James Logo

September 14, 2023

2023 TAX SALE

On Monday, September 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. in the Council Chambers at the District of Fort St. James Office, 477 Stuart Drive West, Fort St. James, BC, I will sell at Public Auction the lands and improvements thereon, in the list set out below, UNLESS THE OUTSTANDING DELINQUENT TAXES, INCLUDING INTEREST, ARE PAID PRIOR TO THE DATE OF TAX SALE.

The successful bidder must pay the upset price by cash or bank draft immediately following the tax sale and must pay the remainder of the full bid price no later than 2:00 p.m. on the date of the tax sale. Failure to pay will result in the property being offered for sale again at 10:00 a.m. on the following day.

Please note that the purchase of a Tax Sale Property is subject to tax under the Property Purchase Tax Act on the Fair Market Value of the property. The tax liability arises at the time the collector notifies the registrar of Titles to affect the transfer of title following the expiration of the redemption period (Local Government Act, Section 645).

Rachelle Willick

Chief Financial Officer – Tax Collector

