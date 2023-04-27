Application Notice – COMMUNITY FOREST COMMISSION – VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

COMMUNITY FOREST COMMISSION – VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITY

The District of Fort St. James holds a community forest tenure overseen by a Community Forest Commission. This tenure was established for the District in 2001 and includes areas around Witch Lake, Murray Ridge, and Dog Creek. The Community Forest Commission meets monthly to discuss operations, review related information, and provide recommendations to Council. The community forest is a vital asset that brings in revenue for the District of Fort St. James and economic benefits to the community.

The Commission is accepting applications for three positions. The successful applicants will sit on the board of the commission as voting members for a two (2) year term from July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2025. To be considered for appointment to the Commission, please complete an application form (available on the District website and from the District office) and email it to Corporate Officer Gwendolyn Kennedy at corporate@fortstjames.ca or deliver it to the District Office.

For more information please call the District Office at 250-996-8233 or consult the website at http://fortstjames.ca/community-forest-2/. The deadline to apply is Wednesday, May 31st at 12:00pm.

Gwendolyn Kennedy

Corporate Officer