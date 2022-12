Community Forest Commission meetings will be held as needed on the following dates in Council Chambers, 477 Stuart Drive West and via Zoom. Meetings will begin at 5:30pm unless otherwise posted.

Date:

January 9

February 13

March 13

April 17

May 8

June 12

July 10

August 14

September 11

October 16

November 13

December 11

