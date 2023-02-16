Forest Stewardship Plan Logo

February 16, 2023

Forest Stewardship Plan Amendment

AMENDMENT REQUIRING APPROVAL

2017 FOREST STEWARDSHIP PLAN (FSP 2)

Prince George & Stuart Nechako Natural Resource Districts

Canadian Forest Products Ltd. (Canfor), Carrier Lumber Ltd., Takla Track & Timber Ltd., Hampton Lumber (Fort St. James Forest Products General Partner Ltd.), and Dunkley Lumber Ltd. have prepared an Amendment Requiring Approval (ARA) to their joint Forest Stewardship Plan (FSP) for operations in the Prince George and Stuart Nechako Natural Resource Districts. The Amendment is available for public review starting on February 16, 2023.

Amendment ARA-014 is required to add Forest Licenses A98541 and A98545 into the Forest Stewardship Plan.

In accordance with the Forest Planning and Practices Regulation, Amendment ARA-014 is available for public review and comment from February 16th to March 20, 2023 at the following locations during regular office hours (8:00 am to 4:00 pm):

Canadian Forest Products Ltd: 1399 Bearhead Rd, Vanderhoof BC V0J 3A2; Phone: (250) 567-8275.

Representatives will be available to discuss the proposed amendment and to receive comment(s).

If an interested party is unable to review the Amendment (ARA-014) during regular business hours, please contact us by phone or in writing to arrange a suitable time.

