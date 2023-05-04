NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

District of Fort St. James Municipal Council is considering an application to amend Zoning Bylaw No. 738, 2001 and OCP Bylaw No. 872, 2010 by redesignating the parcel located at 375 Stuart Drive East, legally described as:

PARCEL A (BEING THE CONSOLIDATION OF LOTS 54 AND 55 SEE BB46389) DISTRICT LOT 1267 RANGE 5 COAST DISTRICT PLAN 5870

From Zoning designation C – 2 (Commercial Highway) to P – 4 (Social Services/Congregate Care)

AND

Adding the de nition of ‘Shelter’:

The provision of temporary accommodation for one or more individuals who are otherwise temporarily or permanently homeless, or lack xed, regular, or adequate accommodation, or may be in a crisis or emergency situation.

Amending the Permitted Uses section 8.11 to include:

(j) ‘Shelter’

AND

From OCP designation T-HC (Tourist – Highway/Commercial) to I (Institutional)

Copies of the proposed OCP and Zoning Bylaw amendments 1064 & 1065 will be available for view at the District Office located at 477 Stuart Drive West, Fort St. James between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday from May 4th, 2023 to May 23rd, 2023.

Public hearings will be held immediately prior to the Regular Council Meeting on May 23rd, 2023 at 5:00 in the evening in Council Chambers. All persons who believe their interest in property will be affected by the proposed amendments are welcome to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard that the above time.

Written comments can be submitted to Gwendolyn Kennedy, Corporate officer via email (corporate@fortstjames.ca) or via mail at the address below.

Gwendolyn Kennedy, Corporate Of cer

477 Stuart Dr. West

Fort St. James, BC, V0J 1P0

250-996-8233

375 Stuart Drive East