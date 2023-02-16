Notice of Public Hearing – Application Consideration to Amend Zoning Bylaw

1. District of Fort St. James Municipal Council is considering an application to amend Zoning Bylaw No. 738, 2001 and OCP Bylaw No. 872, 2010 by redesignating the parcel located at 1000 Tachie Road, legally described as:

Lot A Plan PRP 8209 DL 4756, Range 5, Land District 14

From Zoning designation I-1 TO RU 3

From OCP designation IND To Rural C

2. District of Fort St. James Municipal Council is considering an application to amend Zoning Bylaw No. 738, 2001 by rezoning the parcel located at 158 & 174 2nd AveWest, legally described as:

Parcel A being a consolidation of Lots 20 & 21,

District Lot 110, Block 1, Range 5 coast.

Zoning Designation R-3; amend Permitted Uses at this parcel only to include – ‘Commercial Kitchen and Catering Services’

3. District of Fort St. James Municipal Council is considering an application to amend Zoning Bylaw No. 738, 2001 by rezoning the parcel located at: 603 Dogwood, legally described as:

Lot 6 District Lot 111, Range 5 Coast District Plan 4355

FROM Zoning designation P2 TO R1

FROM OCP designation P TO UR

Copies of the proposed OCP and Zoning Bylaw amendments will be available for view at the District Office located at 477 Stuart Drive West, Fort St. James between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday from February 13th, 2023 to February 28th, 2023.

Public hearings will be held immediately prior to the Regular Council Meeting on February 28th, 2023 at 5:00 in the evening in Council Chambers. All persons who believe their interest in property will be affected by the proposed amendments are welcome to attend and will be given the opportunity to be heard that the above time.

Written comments can be submitted to Gwendolyn Kennedy, Corporate officer no later than Wednesday February 22nd, 2023 at 12:00 in the afternoon via email (corporate@fortstjames.ca) or via mail at the address below.

Gwendolyn Kennedy, Corporate Officer

PO BOX 640, 477 Stuart Dr.West

Fort St. James, BC

V0J 1P0

250-996-8233