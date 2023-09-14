Notice of Zoning Bylaw Amendment

District of Fort St. James Municipal Council is considering an application to amend Zoning Bylaw No. 738, 2001 .The proponent wishes to amend the permitted uses the C-3 Commercial – Lakeshore zone set out in section 5.24 by adding add “residential use – single family dwelling” as a permitted use only for the parcel legally described as:

Lot 8 Block 4 District Lot 110 Range 5 Coast District Plan 1400

Copies of the proposed zoning bylaw amendment will be available for view at the District office located at 477 Stuart Drive West between 8:30 am and 4:30 pm Monday through Friday from September 14, 2023 to September 26 2023 and on the District website

Council will consider giving first and second readings to the proposed bylaw amendment at the regular meeting of Council to be held at 5:00 pm on September 26th.

Written comments can be submitted to Gwendolyn Kennedy, Corporate officer, no later than Wednesday September 20th, 2023 at 2:30 pm via email (corporate@fortstjames.ca) or via mail or hand delivery to the address below.

Gwendolyn Kennedy, Corporate Officer

477 Stuart Dr. West

Fort St. James, BC

V0J 1P0

250-996-8233