DISTRICT OF FORT ST. JAMES

Public Notice – Permissive Tax Exemptions

The District of Fort St. James proposes Permissive Tax Exemption Bylaw No. 1070, 2023, to be considered for first, second, and third readings at the regular meeting of Council to be held in Council Chambers and by Zoom webinar at 5:00pm on October 10, 2023.

A permissive tax exemption is a way for the District to support organizations that contribute to enhancing the quality oflife of residents. Bylaw No. 1070, 2023, will establish permissive tax exemptions for the lands and improvements described below that are in use for not-for-profit activities under section 224 of the Community Charter for a period of three (3) years:

Inquiries regarding the proposed bylaw should be directed to Rachelle Willick, Chief Financial Officer and Acting Chief

Administrative Officer, at finance@fortstjames.ca or by telephone at 250-996-8233.