LETTER: Sources in cannabis cultivation story could be better balanced

A reader responds to part of Black Press Media’s special series on cannabis agriculture in B.C.

Editor:

Re: ‘Growing B.C. bud in the era of legalization,’ Sept. 6.

It is good to see Peace Arch News taking the initiative and running a three-part series on cannabis.

However, the credibility of both pro- and anti-commentators was hardly balanced and journalist Nick Laba should caution against that.

A professor from UBC was quoted regarding the lack of facts surrounding any loss of food production locally. His arguments were legitimate and backed by evidence.

Unfortunately, the opposite person from Maple Ridge made numerous unsubstantiated errors in his comments, including that the majority of legal cultivators are non-compliant because of odour.

That is not the case according to Health Canada, which has inspected and approved every facility across the country.

Furthermore, to claim that cannabis is a narcotic is false. Cannabis is not an opiate and there is no lethal dose for it which is the reason why no one has ever died from taking it.

If there is to be valid debate, then the discussion points must be both factual and free from hysteria and hyperbole.

David Hutchinson, Surrey

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. VIEWS: Cutting wood waste produces some bleeding

Just Posted

‘It affects everybody:’ Trudeau’s brownface photos worry Wet’suwet’en chief

Skeena-Bulkley Valley Liberal candidate declines to comment on prime minister’s indiscretion

B.C. offers early retirement, training fund for forest workers

Communities eligible for $100,000 for permanent closures

Annual Terry Fox run held in the region

Fort St. James held their annual Terry Fox run at Cottonwood Park.… Continue reading

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Power restored to 120,000 customers after northern B.C. transmission failure

Lightning is suspected to be the cause of the outage, says BC Hydro

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

‘Unacceptable’: What politicians have to say about Trudeau in blackface

Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi: ‘When I saw that picture last night, certainly it was a sucker-punch’

‘He’s trying to kill me’: Victoria police commandeer boats to reach screaming woman

No charges laid and civilians to be awarded honours after incident on Gorge Waterway

VIDEO: B.C. man accused of assaulting sex worker loses temper in interrogation

Defence lawyer says statements made by accused Curtis Sagmoen should be deemed inadmissible

Nanaimo beekeepers take down nest of invasive giant hornets

One nest eradicated at Nanaimo’s Robins Park, but there are still Asian giant hornets around

John Horgan promises action after fatal mid-Island bus crash

Premier cites students, local Indigneous community as reason to repair the road

Teens charged in stabbing death of B.C. man in strip mall parking lot

Two youths, aged 15 and 16, charged in Aug. 16 killing of South Surrey’s Paul Prestbakmo

B.C. Premier John Horgan worried about ‘rise of racism’ in Canada

Asked to comment on Justin Trudeau’s ‘blackface’ incidents

Human case of West Nile virus reported on Vancouver Island

B.C. Centre for Disease Control confirmed case reported in August

Most Read